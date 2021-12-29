U.S. crude, fuel stocks fell last week -EIA

NEW YORK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks, gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 3.6 million barrels in the last week to 420 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 3.1 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI rose by 1.1 million barrels in the last week, the EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI fell by 115,000 barrels per day, while refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 0.1 percentage points, it said.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 1.5 million barrels in the week to 222.66 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 0.5 million-barrel rise.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 1.7 million barrels in the week to 122.43 million barrels, versus expectations for a 0.2 million-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI rose last week by 515,000 barrels per day, the EIA said.

