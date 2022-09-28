U.S. crude, fuel stocks fall in most recent week - EIA

By David Gaffen

Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks, gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 215,000 barrels in the week to Sept. 23 to 430.6 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 443,000-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI rose by 692,000 barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI fell by 604,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said. Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI fell by 3 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 2.4 million barrels in the week to 212.2 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 709,000-barrel rise.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2.9 million barrels in the week to 114.4 million barrels, versus expectations for a 69,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell by 1.6 million barrels per day, EIA said.

Oil prices added to earlier gains on the news. Brent crude LCOc1 was up $1.80, or 2.1%, to $88.07 a barrel as of 10:34 a.m. EST (1434 GMT). U.S. crude rose $2.32 to $80.82 a barrel, a 3% rise.

(Reporting by David Gaffen; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

