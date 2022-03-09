U.S. crude, fuel stocks fall in most recent week - EIA

March 9 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks, gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 1.9 million barrels in the week to March 4 to 411.6 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 657,000-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI fell by 585,000 barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI fell by 21,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 1.6 percentage points, in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 1.4 million barrels in the week to 244.6 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.1 million-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 5.2 million barrels in the week to 113.9 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.9 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI rose by 1.93 million barrels per day, EIA said.

(Reporting By David Gaffen)

