U.S. crude, fuel stocks dip in most recent week - EIA

Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. crude and fuel inventories tightened further last week, as supplies of gasoline hit a two-year low and inventories at the largest U.S. commercial storage hub dropped to a three-year low, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 431,000 barrels in the week to Oct. 15 to 426.5 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.9 million-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI fell by 2.3 million barrels to 31.2 million barrels. That's the lowest level since October 2018, and points to tightness in the market that may take some time to alleviate.

The decline in stocks occurred even as refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI fell by 71,000 barrels per day in the last week. Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI fell by 2 percentage points as those facilities process fewer barrels in the midst of the traditional maintenance season.

Despite that, though, the strength in overall demand for products could mean refiners have to ramp up activity before long again. U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by a more-than-expected 5.4 million barrels in the week to 217.7 million barrels, the lowest since November 2019, the EIA said.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 3.9 million barrels, putting their stocks at their lowest levels since April 2020.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell last week by 715,000 barrels per day, the EIA said.

Oil prices rebounded from losses after the decline in inventories. U.S. crude futures CLc1 were up 9 cents to $83.05 a barrel, while Brent LCOc1 were down 3 cents to $85.05 a barrel as of 10:35 a.m. EDT (1435 GMT).

