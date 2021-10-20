Oil

U.S. crude, fuel stocks dip in most recent week - EIA

Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks, gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 431,000 barrels in the week to Oct. 15 to 426.5 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.9 million-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI fell by 2.3 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI fell by 71,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said. Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI fell by 2 percentage points, in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 5.4 million barrels in the week to 217.7 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.3 million-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 3.9 million barrels in the week to 125.4 million barrels, versus expectations for a 700,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell last week by 715,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

(Reporting By David Gaffen)

