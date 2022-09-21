U.S. crude, fuel stockpiles rise in most recent week - EIA

Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks, gasoline and distillate inventories rose last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 1.1 million barrels in the week to Sept. 16 to 430.8 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.2 million-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI rose by 343,000 barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 333,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 2.1 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI rose by 1.6 million barrels in the week to 214.6 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 431,000-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 1.2 million barrels in the week to 117.3 million barrels, versus expectations for a 420,000-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI rose by 1.13 million barrels per day, EIA said.

(Reporting By David Gaffen)

