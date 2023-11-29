U.S. crude, fuel stockpiles rise in latest week - EIA

NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks, gasoline and distillate inventories rose last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 1.6 million barrels in the last week to 449.7 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 933,000-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI rose by 1.9 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 518,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 2.8 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI rose by 1.8 million barrels in the week to 218.2 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 229,000-barrel rise.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 5.2 million barrels in the week to 110.8 million barrels, versus expectations for a 394,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell last week by 665,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly)

