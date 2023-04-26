U.S. crude, fuel stockpiles fall last week - EIA

NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil, gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 5.1 million barrels in the week to April 21 to 460.9 million barrels, far exceeding analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.5 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI rose by 319,000 barrels last week, the EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI fell by 11,000 barrels per day and refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 0.3 percentage point in the week.

Gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 2.4 million barrels to 221.1 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations for a 900,000-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by almost 600,000 barrels in the week to 111.5 million barrels, less than forecasts for a 800,000-barrel draw, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell last week by 166,000 bpd, the EIA said.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly Editing by Marguerita Choy)

