U.S. crude, fuel stockpiles fall in most recent week -EIA

U.S. crude stocks, gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 1.7 million barrels in the week to May 21 to 484.3 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI fell by 1 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 123,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said. Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 0.7 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 1.7 million barrels in the week to 232.5 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 614,000-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 3 million barrels in the week to 129.1 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.9 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell last week by 265,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

