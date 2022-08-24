Oil

U.S. crude, fuel stockpiles fall amid hefty SPR release - EIA

Contributor
David Gaffen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Angus Mordant

U.S. crude and fuel inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, though the commercial crude inventory decline was tempered by a large release from the nation's emergency reserves.

Adds details, market reaction

Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. crude and fuel inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, though the commercial crude inventory decline was tempered by a large release from the nation's emergency reserves.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 3.3 million barrels in the week to Aug. 19 to 421.7 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 933,000-barrel drop.

The inventory decline would have been larger if not for another big release of barrels from U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The United States released more than 8 million barrels from the SPR last week, offsetting a drop in production and a modest uptick in refining activity.

Crude production slipped 100,000 barrels per day to 12 million bpd, data showed.

Refinery runs USOICR=ECI fell by 168,000 bpd in the week, the EIA said, boosting refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI by 0.3 percentage point to 93.8%, still at high levels even as driving season is nearing its end.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 27,000 barrels in the week to 215.6 million barrels, compared with expectations for a 1.5 million-barrel drop.​

After rebounding last week, overall U.S. gasoline demand sunk in the most recent period, leaving the four-week average of daily gasoline product supplied 7% below the year-earlier period. Analysts are concerned by weak demand for fuels, saying it augurs for a notable slowdown in economic activity.

"Demand remains a question mark. It has been holding prices relatively down over the past several weeks," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital in New York.

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 661,000 barrels in the week to 111.6 million barrels.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI rose last week by 862,000 bpd, EIA said. Exports fell to 4.2 million bpd, after hitting a record 5 million bpd the week previous.

Oil prices were modestly higher on the news. U.S. crude CLc1 futures rose 0.8% to $94.53 a barrel as of 10:57 a.m. EST (1457 GMT), while Brent LCOc1 gained 0.6% to $100.84 a barrel.

(Reporting By David Gaffen; additional reporting by Laila Kearney Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((david.gaffen@thomsonreuters.com; +1-646-223-6064; Reuters Messaging: david.gaffen.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets Energy

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Oil

Explore

Most Popular