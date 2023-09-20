U.S. crude, fuel inventories fall - EIA

Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks, gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 2.1 million barrels in week ending Sept. 15 to 418.5 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.2 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI fell by 2.1 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI fell by 496,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI fell by 1.8 percentage points in the week

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 0.8 million barrels in the week to 219.5 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 0.3 million-barrel rise.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2.9 million barrels in the week to 119.7 million barrels, versus expectations for a 0.2 million-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell by 3.04 million barrels per day, EIA said.

