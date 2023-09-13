U.S. crude, fuel inventories climb - EIA

HOUSTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks, gasoline and distillate inventories rose last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 4 million barrels in the last week to 420.6 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.9 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI fell by 2.4 million barrels in the week to Sept 8, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 177,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 0.6 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI rose by 5.6 million barrels in the week to 220.3 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 0.2 million-barrel rise.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 3.9 million barrels in the week to 122.5 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.3 million-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI rose by 2.65 million barrels per day, EIA said.

