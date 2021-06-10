U.S. crude exports expected to slip in June

By Devika Krishna Kumar

NEW YORK, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. crude exports are expected to shrink in June due to muted demand and poor profitability for shipping oil overseas, traders and shipbrokers said.

Exports of American crude have averaged about 3 million barrels per day (bpd) every month so far this year. For most of the last few years foreign buyers have taken advantage of the wide discount U.S. crude oil enjoys on the international benchmark, Brent crude, especially when U.S. production routinely surpassed 12 million barrels a day.

However, the discount for U.S. crude futures to Brent - the key measure of profitability for shipping oil overseas - shrank on Tuesday to as little as $2.21 a barrel, narrowest since November WTCLc1-LCOc1. It has since widened to $2.43.

Output has remained flat for several months, and U.S. refiners are ramping up activity at a time when major global buyers have slowed purchases.

Exports already took a hit in May, with U.S. crude seaborne departures finishing at 2.6 million bpd, down about 500,000 bpd from April, according to tanker tracking firm Kpler.

Brent prices have come under pressure in part because of the threat that new Iranian supply will hit the market amid talks of a revived nuclear deal with the United States. In addition, top buyers India and China have slowed purchases.

China's crude imports fell 14.6% in May from a high base a year earlier, with daily arrivals hitting the lowest level this year, as maintenance at refineries limited consumption.

U.S. crude arrivals to China have been steady every month so far this year at about 10 million barrels a month, according to Refinitiv Eikon data, and is on track to remain at those levels in June.

U.S. crude arrivals in India are set to plunge to about 9.5 million barrels in June from to 14.5 million barrels in May as the country grapples with a second wave of COVID-19 infections.

The U.S. benchmark WTI CLc1 has risen as refiners boost processing to the highest levels since January to meet rising summer gasoline demand. At the same time, U.S. oil output has been flat, averaging roughly 11 million barrels per day, according to U.S. Energy Department figures, or about the same as late 2020.

"Continued improvements in refinery throughput and flat oil production could limit departures, especially if U.S. inventories counter-seasonally build over the next several weeks," said Reid I'Anson, global energy economist at Kpler.

