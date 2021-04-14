Oil

U.S. crude, distillate stocks down in most recent week -EIA

David Gaffen Reuters
U.S. crude stocks and distillate inventories fell while gasoline inventories rose, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 5.9 million barrels in the week to April 9 to 492.4 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.9 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI rose by 346,000 barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 7,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 1 percentage points, in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI rose by 0.3 million barrels in the week to 234.9 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 786,000-barrel rise.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2.1 million barrels in the week to 143.46 million barrels, versus expectations for a 971,000-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI rose last week by 443,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

(Reporting By David Gaffen)

