U.S. crude, distillate stocks down; gasoline up - EIA
Feb 2 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks and distillate inventories fell while gasoline inventories rose, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.
Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 1 million barrels in the week to Jan. 28 to 415.1 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.5 million-barrel rise.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI fell by 1.2 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.
Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI fell by 249,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.
Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI fell by 1 percentage point, in the week.
U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI rose by 2.1 million barrels in the week to 250 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.6 million-barrel rise.
Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2.4 million barrels in the week to 122.7 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.5 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.
Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI rose by 1.27 million barrels per day, EIA said.
(Reporting By David Gaffen)
