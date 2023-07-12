News & Insights

U.S. crude, distillate inventories rose last week - EIA

July 12, 2023 — 10:47 am EDT

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks and distillate inventories rose while gasoline inventories fell, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 5.9 million barrels in the last week to 458.1 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 500,000-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI fell by 1.6 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 629,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 2.6 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by about 3,000 barrels in the week to 219.5 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 700,000 million-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 4.8 million barrels in the week to 118.2 million barrels, versus expectations for a 300,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI rose last week by 599,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

