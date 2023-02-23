Oil

U.S. crude, distillate inventories rose last week - EIA

February 23, 2023 — 11:16 am EST

Written by Stephanie Kelly for Reuters ->

Feb 23 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil and distillate inventories rose last week, while gasoline stockpiles fell, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 7.6 million barrels in the week to Feb. 17, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.1 million-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for futures USOICC=ECI rose by 700,000 barrels last week, the EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI fell by 17,000 barrels per day, and refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI fell by 0.6% percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 1.9 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for an about 110,000-barrel rise.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 2.7 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.1-million barrel draw.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell by 1.4 million bpd, the EIA said.

