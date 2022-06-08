U.S. crude, distillate inventories rise - EIA

NEW YORK, June 8 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks and distillate inventories rose while gasoline inventories fell, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 2 million barrels in the last week to 416.8 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.9 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI fell by 1.6 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 354,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 1.6 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 800,000 barrels in the week to 218.2 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.1 million-barrel rise.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 2.6 million barrels in the week to 109 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.1 million-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI rose by 1.69 million barrels per day, EIA said.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly)

