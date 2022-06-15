U.S. crude, distillate inventories rise as SPR inventories fall by most on record

New throughout, adds details and comments

June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks and distillate inventories rose while gasoline inventories fell in the week through June 10, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 2 million barrels in the last week to 418.7 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.3 million-barrel drop.

However, U.S. crude inventories in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve fell by 7.7 million barrels, the largest drop on record.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI fell by 826,000 barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI fell by 67,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

"Refiners are running well above historical averages and are doing what they can to increase fuel production," said Tony Headrick, energy market analyst at CHS Hedging.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI fell by 0.5 percentage points in the week through June 10.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 0.7 million barrels in the week to 217.5 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.1 million-barrel rise.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 0.7 million barrels in the week to 109.7 million barrels, versus expectations for a 0.3 million-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell last week by 662,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

(Reporting by Laura Sanicola; Editing by David Gregorio)

((Laura.Sanicola@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.