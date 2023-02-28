US Markets

U.S. crude-by-rail shipments fell by 87,000 bpd in December-EIA

February 28, 2023 — 11:01 am EST

    Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. shipments of crude oil via rail in December fell by 87,000 barrels per day (bpd) from the previous month to 223,000 bpd,
according to data released Tuesday by the U.S. Energy Information Administration. 

Shipments within the United States in December fell by 41,000 barrels per day (bpd) from the previous month to 153,000 bpd,
while shipments from Canada to the United states fell by 45,000 barrels per day (bpd) from the previous month to 70,000 bpd.

Summary                                    Oct-22        Nov-22        Dec-22
    Total                                     314           310           223
        Intra-U.S. Movements                  130           195           153
        U.S. Exports to Canada                  0             0             0
        U.S. Imports from Canada              184           116            70


PADD 1 - Crude oil movements by rail, December 2022 thousand barrels/day
Receipts from                        December 2022      month ago       year ago
PADD 1                                           0              0              0
PADD 2                                          40             30             35
PADD 3                                           0              0              0
PADD 4                                           0              0              0
PADD 5                                           0              0              0
United States                                   40             30             35
Canada                                           5             16              4

PADD 3 - Crude oil movements by rail, December 2022 thousand barrels/day
Receipts from                        December 2022      month ago       year ago
PADD 1                                           0              0              0
PADD 2                                           0              0              0
PADD 3                                           0              0              1
PADD 4                                          41             46             34
PADD 5                                           0              0              0
United States                                   41             46             35
Canada                                          57             65             77

PADD 5 - Crude oil movements by rail, December 2022 thousand barrels/day
Receipts from                        December 2022      month ago       year ago
PADD 1                                           0              0              0
PADD 2                                          72            119            104
PADD 3                                           0              0              2
PADD 4                                           0              0              0
PADD 5                                           0              0              0
United States                                   72            119            106
Canada                                           8             24             21




Story is based on data published by the EIA on the websites http://www.eia.gov/petroleum/transportation/#tabs-summary-3 and http://www.eia.gov/dnav/pet/PET_MOVE_RAILNA_A_EPC0_RAIL_MBBL_M.htm

(( New York Energy Desk; news.service@tr.com; +1 646 223 6050 ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

