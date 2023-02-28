U.S. crude-by-rail shipments fell by 87,000 bpd in December-EIA

Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. shipments of crude oil via rail in December fell by 87,000 barrels per day (bpd) from the previous month to 223,000 bpd, according to data released Tuesday by the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Shipments within the United States in December fell by 41,000 barrels per day (bpd) from the previous month to 153,000 bpd, while shipments from Canada to the United states fell by 45,000 barrels per day (bpd) from the previous month to 70,000 bpd. Summary Oct-22 Nov-22 Dec-22 Total 314 310 223 Intra-U.S. Movements 130 195 153 U.S. Exports to Canada 0 0 0 U.S. Imports from Canada 184 116 70 PADD 1 - Crude oil movements by rail, December 2022 thousand barrels/day Receipts from December 2022 month ago year ago PADD 1 0 0 0 PADD 2 40 30 35 PADD 3 0 0 0 PADD 4 0 0 0 PADD 5 0 0 0 United States 40 30 35 Canada 5 16 4 PADD 3 - Crude oil movements by rail, December 2022 thousand barrels/day Receipts from December 2022 month ago year ago PADD 1 0 0 0 PADD 2 0 0 0 PADD 3 0 0 1 PADD 4 41 46 34 PADD 5 0 0 0 United States 41 46 35 Canada 57 65 77 PADD 5 - Crude oil movements by rail, December 2022 thousand barrels/day Receipts from December 2022 month ago year ago PADD 1 0 0 0 PADD 2 72 119 104 PADD 3 0 0 2 PADD 4 0 0 0 PADD 5 0 0 0 United States 72 119 106 Canada 8 24 21 Story is based on data published by the EIA on the websites http://www.eia.gov/petroleum/transportation/#tabs-summary-3 and http://www.eia.gov/dnav/pet/PET_MOVE_RAILNA_A_EPC0_RAIL_MBBL_M.htm (( New York Energy Desk; news.service@tr.com; +1 646 223 6050 ))

