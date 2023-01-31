Oil

U.S. crude and petroleum products demand rises in November - EIA

January 31, 2023 — 11:09 am EST

NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Demand for U.S. crude and petroleum products rose 178,000 barrels per day (bpd) in November to 20.59 million bpd, the highest since August, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration Petroleum Supply Monthly report on Tuesday

Demand for finished motor gasoline, rose 21,000 bpd to 8.85 million bpd in November, also its highest since November, EIA said.

Monthly crude oil field production rose in November to 12.38 million bpd, down from 12.41 million bpd in October, which was a 31-month high, EIA said.

