U.S. crude and petroleum products demand falls in October -EIA

By Arathy Somasekhar

HOUSTON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Demand for U.S. crude and petroleum products fell in October even as oil production ticked up to its highest levels since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to monthly data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Friday.

U.S. crude production grew 0.6% to 12.38 million barrels per day (bpd) in October, its highest level since March 2020.

Still, the rise in production marked the lowest level of growth since July as shale growth has showed signs of slowing.

Oil production growth in top U.S. oil-producing states has slowed and inflation, supply chain snags and economic uncertainty have led executives to lower their expectations, the latest survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas found.

Among top oil producing states, monthly output in Texas rose 0.2% to 5.2 million bpd, the highest since March 2020. In New Mexico, it increased 2.4% to a record 1.73 million bpd.

In North Dakota, output dipped 0.4% to 1.1 million bpd.

Gross natural gas production in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose 0.1% to a record 102.94 billion cubic feet per day in October.

Among top gas-producing states, monthly output rose 0.2% to 31.8 bcfd in Texas and fell 1.1% to 20.23 bcfd in Pennsylvania.

Demand for U.S. crude and petroleum products fell 55,000 barrels per day (bpd) in October to 20.42 million bpd, the lowest since July, according to the EIA's Petroleum Supply Monthly report.

Demand for finished motor gasoline, however, rose 13,000 bpd to 8.83 million bpd in October, EIA said.

