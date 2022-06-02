U.S. crude and fuel stocks fall - EIA

June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks, gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 5.1 million barrels in the week to May 27 to 414.7 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.3 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI rose by 256,000 barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI fell by 236,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI fell by 0.6 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 711,000 barrels in the week to 219 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 533,000-barrel rise.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 530,000 barrels in the week to 106.4 million barrels, versus expectations for a 990,000-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI rose last week by 83,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

(Reporting By David Gaffen)

