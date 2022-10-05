US Markets

U.S. crude and fuel stockpiles fall last week - EIA

Laura Sanicola Reuters
U.S. crude oil, gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 1.4 million barrels in the week to Sept. 30 to 429.2 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.1 million-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI rose by 273,000 barrels in the week, the EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 210,000 barrels per day and refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 0.7 percentage point last week.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell 4.7 million barrels in the week to 207.5 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' forecasts for a 1.3 million-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell 3.4 million barrels in the week to 110.9 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.4 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell last week by 407,000 bpd, the EIA said.

