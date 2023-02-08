U.S. crude and fuel inventories rise in latest week

By Arathy Somasekhar

HOUSTON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks, gasoline and distillate inventories rose last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 2.4 million barrels in the week ended Feb 3 to 455.1 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.5 million-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI rose by 1 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 449,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 2.2 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI rose by 5 million barrels in the week to 239.6 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.3 million-barrel rise.

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 2.9 million barrels in the week to 120.5 million barrels, versus expectations for a 0.1 million-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI rose last week by 367,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston)

