U.S. COVID-19 vaccine market could be up to $13 bln-Moderna exec

NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Vaccine maker Moderna Inc's MRNA.O chief commercial officer (CCO) said on Thursday that the size of the future COVID-19 vaccine market in the United States could be in the range of $5.2 billion to $12.9 billion, depending on the price of shots and who is eligible to receive them.

Globally, the company said the size of the high-risk population that would be eligible for the shots is around 340 million people, Moderna CCO Arpa Garay said, speaking at the company' annual reseacrh and development event.

(Reporting by Michael Erman)

((michael.erman@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.