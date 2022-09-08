U.S. COVID-19 vaccine market could be up to $13 bln-Moderna exec

US Markets
NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Vaccine maker Moderna Inc's MRNA.O chief commercial officer (CCO) said on Thursday that the size of the future COVID-19 vaccine market in the United States could be in the range of $5.2 billion to $12.9 billion, depending on the price of shots and who is eligible to receive them.

Globally, the company said the size of the high-risk population that would be eligible for the shots is around 340 million people, Moderna CCO Arpa Garay said, speaking at the company' annual reseacrh and development event.

