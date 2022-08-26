U.S. court upholds SpaceX satellite deployment plan

WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday upheld the decision of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to approve a SpaceX plan to deploy some Starlink satellites at a lower earth orbit than planned as part of its push to offer space-based broadband internet.

Elon Musk's SpaceX won FCC approval in 2021 to fly 2,824 satellites at a lower orbit as part of the plan to provide high-speed broadband internet services to people who currently lack access. Competitors Viasat Inc VSAT.O and DISH Network Corp DISH.O challenged the FCC approval.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Jonathan Stempel)

