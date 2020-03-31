U.S. court rules for Teva in migraine patent dispute with Eli Lilly

By Jan Wolfe

WASHINGTON, March 31 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA.TA on Tuesday won a ruling from a U.S. administrative court that could help it fend off competition from Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N in the market for migraine drugs.

The Patent Trial and Appeal Board upheld the validity of three Teva patents on its migraine treatment Ajovy, rejecting arguments by Eli Lilly that they were invalid.

