U.S. court rules for Teva in migraine patent dispute with Eli Lilly

Jan Wolfe Reuters
WASHINGTON, March 31 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA.TA on Tuesday won a ruling from a U.S. administrative court that helps preserve its rights to the migraine drug Ajovy.

The Patent Trial and Appeal Board rejected a challenge to three Teva patents relating to Ajovy brought by Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N.

