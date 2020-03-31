U.S. court rules for Teva in migraine patent dispute with Eli Lilly

WASHINGTON, March 31 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA.TA on Tuesday won a ruling from a U.S. administrative court that helps preserve its rights to the migraine drug Ajovy.

The Patent Trial and Appeal Board rejected a challenge to three Teva patents relating to Ajovy brought by Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

((Jan.Wolfe@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.