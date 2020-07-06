U.S. court orders Dakota Access oil pipeline to be shut, emptied
Adds comments, further details from ruling
NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer LP's ET.N 570,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Dakota Access oil pipeline (DAPL) must be shut down and emptied in 30 days, a U.S. district court ordered on Monday, dealing the biggest regulatory blow to the controversial project since its startup in 2017.
The court cited an error by the Army Corp of Engineers under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 and that a simple fix was impossible.
DAPL is the largest pipeline running out of North Dakota’s Bakken shale basin and Native American tribes and environmental groups have long protested the line's construction.
"Today is a historic day for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and the many people who have supported us in the fight against the pipeline," said Chairman Mike Faith of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. "This pipeline should have never been built here. We told them that from the beginning."
Energy Transfer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York and Valerie Volcovici in Washington DC; additional reporting by Laila Kearney Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
((devika.kumar@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6059; Reuters Messaging: devika.kumar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryET
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- U.S. new-car sales in June seen down as much as 30%-research firms
- June 2020 Review and Outlook
- COVID SCIENCE-Blood cell damage may explain low oxygen levels; two vaccines show promise in early testing
- Fauci Says No Guarantee U.S. Will Have Effective COVID-19 Vaccine, Warns Spread 'Could Get Very Bad'