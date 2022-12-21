US Markets

U.S. court orders Calif. precious metals trading firm, owners to pay $38 mln -CFTC

December 21, 2022 — 10:50 am EST

Written by Paul Grant for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - A U.S. district court has ordered a California precious metals operation and its owners to pay $38 million in restitution and a civil penalty for commodity fraud and registration violations, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Wednesday.

The CFTC said the order also bars Monex Deposit Co., Monex Credit Co., Newport Services Corp., and their owners, Louis Carabini and Michael Carabini from trading futures or options on a regulated market, unless it is for the purpose of hedging.

It bans the defendants from registering with the CFTC for 10 years, and permanently enjoins them from engaging in off-exchange leveraged retail commodity transactions or fraud, CFTC said.

