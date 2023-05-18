U.S. court issues temporary restraining order on $27.8 bln Amgen-Horizon deal

May 18 (Reuters) - A U.S. district court has issued a temporary restraining order on Amgen Inc's AMGN.O $27.8 billion acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics HZNP.O following a submission for it by the two companies and the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, Amgen said on Wednesday.

Under the order, Amgen and Horizon would not close their transaction until the earlier of Sept. 15 or the second business day after the court rules on the FTC's lawsuit filed on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru)

