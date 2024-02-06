U.S. country singer Toby Keith dies aged 62

Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. country music star Toby Keith died on Monday night aged 62, a post on his X social media account said.

The singer best known for his 1993 hit "Should've Been a Cowboy" announced in 2022 he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer, saying he needed time to "breathe, recover and relax".

Keith "passed peacefully ... surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage," the post read.

(Reporting by Harshita Meenaktshi and Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

