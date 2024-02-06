News & Insights

US Markets

U.S. country singer Toby Keith dies aged 62

Credit: REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

February 06, 2024 — 04:58 am EST

Written by Harshita Meenaktshi and Maria Ponnezhath for Reuters ->

Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. country music star Toby Keith died on Monday night aged 62, a post on his X social media account said.

The singer best known for his 1993 hit "Should've Been a Cowboy" announced in 2022 he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer, saying he needed time to "breathe, recover and relax".

Keith "passed peacefully ... surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage," the post read.

(Reporting by Harshita Meenaktshi and Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((HarshitaMeenaktshi.R@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.