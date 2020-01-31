US Markets

U.S. could face difficulties sanctioning Danske over money-laundering -report

Nikolaj Skydsgaard Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

U.S. authorities could face difficulties fining Danske Bank over its involvement in suspected money-laundering in Estonia, according to a report by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The report, quoting anonymous sources, said the fine could be significantly lower than expected because Danske does not have a banking licence in the United States.

Danske shares were up 5.5% in early trade, which analysts said could reflect a delayed reaction to the report published on Wednesday.

