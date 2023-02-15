U.S. could face debt-ceiling crisis this summer without deal, CBO warns

By David Lawder and Richard Cowan

WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The Congressional Budget Office on Wednesday said the U.S. Treasury Department will exhaust its ability to pay all its bills sometime between July and September, unless the current $31.4 trillion cap on borrowing is either raised or suspended.

In a three-page report, the non-partisan CBO cautioned that an historic federal debt default could occur before July if revenues flowing into the Treasury in April - when most Americans typically submit annual income tax filings - lag expectations.

The pace of incoming revenues, coupled with the performance of the U.S. economy in coming months, makes it difficult for government officials to predict the exact "X-date," when the Treasury could begin to default on many debt payments without action by Congress.

"If the debt limit is not raised or suspended before the extraordinary measures are exhausted, the government would be unable to pay its obligations fully," the CBO report noted. "As a result, the government would have to delay making payments for some activities, default on its debt obligations, or both."

In a separate budget and economic outlook, the CBO said annual federal budget deficits will average an eye-popping $2 trillion from 2024 through 2033.

The report provided a sobering accounting of the tab from the last few years of robust spending by Washington on COVID pandemic relief, infrastructure improvements, steps to mitigate climate change and other actions.

Undoubtedly, it will stoke Republican accusations that the Biden administration's spending must be reined in, even though the need to raise the debt limit is the result of previously approved spending and tax cuts, some under Democratic President Joe Biden's Republican predecessor, Donald Trump.

Republicans, who control the House of Representatives, want to withhold a debt limit increase until Democrats first agree to deep spending cuts. Democrats in turn say the debt limit should not be "held hostage" to Republican tactics over federal spending.

After hitting the $31.4 trillion borrowing cap on Jan. 19, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the Treasury can keep up payments on debt, federal benefits and make other outlays at least through June 5 using cash receipts and extraordinary cash management measures.

YEAR OF THE DEBT LIMIT

So far in 2023, not a day has gone by on Capitol Hill without lawmakers jousting over the debt limit, as Democrats press for a quick, clean increase in Treasury borrowing authority and Republicans insist on first nailing down significant reductions in future government spending.

Social Security and Medicare, the government's popular pension and healthcare programs for the elderly, are at the center of the debt limit and government funding debate, as both parties also jockey to define the contours of the 2024 presidential and congressional election campaigns.

"There has been a Republican drumbeat to cut Social Security and Medicare," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, told reporters on Tuesday.

Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has labored, without much success so far, to smother such talk.

"Let me say one more time. There is no agenda on the part of Senate Republicans to revisit Medicare or Social Security. Period," he said at a news conference.

The CBO's 2023 baseline budget forecast reveals its first comprehensive analysis of federal deficits in the wake of recent spending legislation, including Biden's $430 billion climate and healthcare act and a military-heavy $1.66 trillion government funding package with more aid to Ukraine.

Most Americans do not closely follow Washington's debt ceiling saga, but they still worry it could hurt their finances, according to a Reuters/Ipsos public opinion poll conducted Feb. 6-13.

Fifty-five percent of U.S. adults said they have heard little or nothing about the debate, but three-quarters of respondents said Congress must reach a deal because defaulting would add to their families' financial stress, largely through potentially higher borrowing costs.

