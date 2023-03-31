U.S. corn, soybean acres seen rising in 2023, USDA says

CHICAGO, March 31 (Reuters) - U.S. farmers are planning to expand corn plantings to 91.996 million acres in 2023, from 88.579 million last year, and increase soybean seedings to 87.505 million acres, from 87.450 million in 2022, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Friday.

Wheat seedings were also projected to rise to 49.855 million acres, from 45.738 million in 2022, led by a sizable expansion of winter wheat acres, the USDA said in its annual prospective plantings report.

In a quarterly grain stocks report also issued on Friday, the agency said stocks of U.S. wheat as of March 1 were the tightest in 15 years, while corn stocks hit a nine-year low and soybean supplies were the smallest in two years.

(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago)

