U.S. corn, soy ratings decline; corn 5% harvested -USDA

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Condition ratings for the U.S. corn and soybean crops declined in the last week while the corn harvest began in southern reaches of the Midwest, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday.

The corn harvest was 5% complete nationally, the USDA said in a weekly progress report, just ahead of the average trade estimate and the five-year average of 4% for this time of year. By state, corn was 1% harvested in Illinois, the No. 2 U.S. producer of the feed grain, and 5% in Missouri. But the harvest had not yet begun measurably in Iowa, the top corn-growing state. US/COR

The USDA rated 53% of the corn crop in good-to-excellent condition, down 1 percentage point from the previous week, while soybean ratings fell to 56% good-to-excellent, also down 1 percentage point. Ten analysts surveyed by Reuters on average had expected no change for either crop.

The USDA said it expected to release its first estimate of U.S. soybean harvest progress in next week's report. The United States is the world's biggest corn exporter and the No. 2 supplier of soybeans after Brazil.

Producers have begun planting winter wheat that will be harvested in 2023. The USDA said 10% of the crop had been seeded by Sunday, matching trade expectations and ahead of the five-year average of 7%.

The U.S. spring wheat harvest is 85% complete, the USDA said, up from 71% previously and ahead of the average trade estimate of 83%, but behind the five-year average of 89%.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

USDA this week

Corn condition*

54

53-54

54

53

Corn harvested (percent)

4

3-5

NA

5

Soybeans condition*

57

56-58

57

56

Winter wheat planted (percent)

10

7-11

3

10

Spring wheat harvested (percent)

83

81-85

71

85

*Percent good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Stephen Coates)

