U.S. corn, soy condition ratings unchanged in latest week -USDA

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Weekly condition ratings for U.S. corn and soybean crops held steady in the latest week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Tuesday, bucking analyst estimates for a decline as dry conditions gripped portions of the western Midwest.

In its weekly crop progress report, the USDA rated 54% of the U.S. corn crop and 57% of the soybean in good to excellent condition, unchanged from a week earlier.

Nine analysts surveyed by Reuters, on average, had expected ratings for both corn and soybeans to fall by 1 percentage point.

Corn and soybeans are still developing ahead of the autumn harvest. As of Sunday, 15% of the U.S. corn crop was mature, the USDA said Tuesday, behind the five-year average of 18%. US/COR The government expects to publish its first harvest progress estimate for the 2022 corn crop in next week's report.

For soybeans, the USDA said 10% of the crop was dropping leaves, an indication of maturity, behind the five-year average of 14%. US/SOY

As of Aug. 30, 28% of U.S. corn production and 21% of the U.S. soybean crop was in an area experiencing drought, mostly west of the Mississippi River, the USDA said separately last week. The United States is the world's No. 1 corn exporter and the second-largest soybean supplier after Brazil.

For spring wheat, the USDA said the harvest was 71% complete, ahead of the average analyst estimate of 67% but behind the five-year average of 83%.

Seeding of the 2023 winter wheat crop is under way. The USDA said U.S. winter wheat planting was 3% complete as of Sunday, matching the five-year average but behind the average analyst estimate of 4%.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

USDA this week

Corn condition*

53

52-53

54

54

Soybeans condition*

56

55-57

57

57

Winter wheat planted (percent)

4

1-6

NA

3

Spring wheat harvested (percent)

67

63-72

50

71

*Percent good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Deepa Babington)

