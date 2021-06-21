Stocks

U.S. corn seen rated 66% good/excellent, soybeans 60% -USDA

Karl Plume Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRYAN WOOLSTON

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is expected to lower its U.S. corn and soybean crop ratings by 2 percentage points in its weekly crop progress report after a week of hot and dry weather in the U.S. Midwest, according to analysts polled by Reuters on Monday.

The U.S. corn crop is expected to be rated 66% in good-to-excellent shape as of Sunday, according to the average estimate in a survey of 11 analysts, down from 68% a week earlier. Estimates ranged from 64% to 67%.

For soybeans, analysts on average expected 60% of the crop to be rated good to excellent, down from 62% the prior week. Analyst estimates ranged from 58% to 61%.

The government is scheduled to publish its report on Monday at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT).

The U.S. harvest of winter wheat is ramping up. Analysts on average expected the USDA to show the harvest as 16% complete, up from 4% a week earlier. The winter crop is expected to be rated 48% in good to excellent condition, unchanged from a week ago.

Analysts expected the USDA to rate just 35% of the drought-hit U.S. spring wheat crop as good to excellent, a decline from 37% last week.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

Corn condition*

66

64-67

68

Soybeans condition*

60

58-61

62

Soybeans planted

97

94-99

94

Winter wheat harvested

16

12-25

4

Winter wheat condition*

48

46-51

48

Spring wheat condition*

35

33-36

37

*Percent good/excellent

(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((karl.plume@thomsonreuters.com; +1 313 484 5285; Reuters Messaging: karl.plume.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

