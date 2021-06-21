U.S. corn seen rated 66% good/excellent, soybeans 60% -USDA
By Karl Plume
CHICAGO, June 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is expected to lower its U.S. corn and soybean crop ratings by 2 percentage points in its weekly crop progress report after a week of hot and dry weather in the U.S. Midwest, according to analysts polled by Reuters on Monday.
The U.S. corn crop is expected to be rated 66% in good-to-excellent shape as of Sunday, according to the average estimate in a survey of 11 analysts, down from 68% a week earlier. Estimates ranged from 64% to 67%.
For soybeans, analysts on average expected 60% of the crop to be rated good to excellent, down from 62% the prior week. Analyst estimates ranged from 58% to 61%.
The government is scheduled to publish its report on Monday at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT).
The U.S. harvest of winter wheat is ramping up. Analysts on average expected the USDA to show the harvest as 16% complete, up from 4% a week earlier. The winter crop is expected to be rated 48% in good to excellent condition, unchanged from a week ago.
Analysts expected the USDA to rate just 35% of the drought-hit U.S. spring wheat crop as good to excellent, a decline from 37% last week.
All figures in percent:
Category
Analyst average
Analyst range
USDA last week
Corn condition*
66
64-67
68
Soybeans condition*
60
58-61
62
Soybeans planted
97
94-99
94
Winter wheat harvested
16
12-25
4
Winter wheat condition*
48
46-51
48
Spring wheat condition*
35
33-36
37
*Percent good/excellent
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis)
((karl.plume@thomsonreuters.com; +1 313 484 5285; Reuters Messaging: karl.plume.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.