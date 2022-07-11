U.S. corn ratings stabilize, soy ratings fall unexpectedly

New throughout, updates with USDA figures

CHICAGO, July 11 (Reuters) - The condition of the U.S. corn crop stabilized as much of the crop grown in the Midwest hit its pollination phase, which is critical for determining harvest yields, the government said on Monday.

The U.S. Agriculture Department also said that good-to-excellent ratings for soybeans fell for the fourth week in a row but rose for the spring wheat crop in the northern U.S. Plains.

In its weekly Crop Progress and Conditions report, USDA said that 64% of the U.S. corn crop was rated good to excellent, unchanged from a week ago. That was 1 percentage point lower than analysts were expecting.

Good-to-excellent ratings for soybeans were pegged at 62%, USDA said. That was down 1 percentage point from a week ago and 2 percentage points lower than market expectations.

Ratings for spring wheat jumped 4 percentage points to 77% good to excellent. That compares with the average analyst forecast of 67%.

A year ago, the corn crop was rated 65% good to excellent, soybeans were rated 59% good to excellent and spring wheat was rated 16% good to excellent.

USDA also said that winter wheat harvest was 63% complete, 2 percentage points above the average of the previous five years. Analysts had been expecting the report to show winter wheat harvest was 68% complete.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

USDA this

week

Corn condition*

65

63-67

64

64

Soybeans condition*

64

63-66

63

62

Spring wheat condition*

67

66-68

66

70

Winter wheat harvested (percent)

68

64-74

54

63

*Percent good/excellent

