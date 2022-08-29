U.S. corn ratings dip as dry conditions persist, soy steady -USDA

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Condition ratings for corn declined in the latest week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday, in line with analyst estimates, but soybean ratings held steady, defying trade expectations for a drop.

In its weekly crop progress report, the USDA rated 54% of the U.S. corn crop in good to excellent condition, down from 55% the previous week. For soybeans, the government rated 57% of the crop as good to excellent, unchanged from a week earlier.

Ten analysts surveyed by Reuters, on average, had expected ratings for both corn and soybeans to fall by 1 percentage point as drought gripped portions of the crop belt.

Advisory service Pro Farmer on Friday projected that U.S. corn production would fall below government forecasts after a hot and dry summer scorched crops in the western Midwest, particularly South Dakota and Nebraska.

Corn and soybeans are still developing in most areas ahead of the autumn harvest, and weekend rains may have benefited later-maturing crops, especially in the eastern Midwest. As of Sunday, 8% of the U.S. corn crop was mature, the USDA said Monday, near the five-year average of 9%. The government said 4% of the 2022 soybean crop was dropping leaves, an indication of maturity, behind the five-year average of 7%.

The government said 27% of U.S. corn production and 20% of the U.S. soybean crop was in an area experiencing drought as of Aug. 23, mostly west of the Mississippi River.

The United States is the world's biggest corn exporter and the No. 2 supplier of soybeans after Brazil.

Condition ratings improved for spring wheat, grown mostly in the northern U.S. Plains. The USDA rated 68% of the crop as good to excellent, up from 64% the previous week, surprising analysts who on average had expected no change.

The spring wheat harvest was 50% complete by Sunday, behind the average analyst estimate of 52% and the five-year average of 71%. US/WHE

The harvest of winter wheat is virtually complete, with 95% cut as of Aug. 21, the USDA said last week.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

USDA this week

Corn condition*

54

53-56

55

54

Soybeans condition*

56

55-58

57

57

Spring wheat condition*

64

62-65

64

68

Spring wheat harvested (percent)

52

48-58

33

50

*Percent good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis and David Gregorio)

