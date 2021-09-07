Stocks

U.S. corn ratings decline to 59% good-excellent, soy ratings improve

Julie Ingwersen Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRYAN WOOLSTON

The U.S. Department of Agriculture rated 59% of the U.S. corn crop in good-to-excellent condition in its weekly crop progress report on Tuesday, down 1 percentage point, while analysts surveyed by Reuters on average had expected no change.

For soybeans, the USDA rated 57% of the crop as good to excellent, up 1 percentage point from prior week, in line with trade expectations.

The U.S. spring wheat harvest was 95% complete, the government said, up from 88% the previous week and matching trade expectations in the Reuters survey. The USDA's figure was ahead of the five-year average of 83%.

Farmers have begun planting winter wheat for harvest in 2022. The USDA said winter wheat planting was 5% complete by Sunday, slightly ahead of the five-year average of 3% and the average analyst estimate of 4%.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

USDA this week

Corn condition*

60

59-61

60

59

Soybean condition*

57

55-58

56

57

Spring wheat harvested

95

93-96

88

95

Winter wheat planted

4

3-5

NA

5

*Percent good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by David Gregorio and Sandra Maler)

