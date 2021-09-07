U.S. corn ratings decline to 59% good-excellent, soy ratings improve
CHICAGO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture rated 59% of the U.S. corn crop in good-to-excellent condition in its weekly crop progress report on Tuesday, down 1 percentage point, while analysts surveyed by Reuters on average had expected no change.
For soybeans, the USDA rated 57% of the crop as good to excellent, up 1 percentage point from prior week, in line with trade expectations.
The U.S. spring wheat harvest was 95% complete, the government said, up from 88% the previous week and matching trade expectations in the Reuters survey. The USDA's figure was ahead of the five-year average of 83%.
Farmers have begun planting winter wheat for harvest in 2022. The USDA said winter wheat planting was 5% complete by Sunday, slightly ahead of the five-year average of 3% and the average analyst estimate of 4%.
All figures in percent:
Category
Analyst average
Analyst range
USDA last week
USDA this week
Corn condition*
60
59-61
60
59
Soybean condition*
57
55-58
56
57
Spring wheat harvested
95
93-96
88
95
Winter wheat planted
4
3-5
NA
5
*Percent good/excellent
(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by David Gregorio and Sandra Maler)
