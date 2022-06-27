U.S. corn rating slips to 67% good/excellent, soy at 65%

Recasts with USDA figures, adds background

CHICAGO, June 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) cut its rating of the country's corn crop in good-to-excellent shape to 67%in its weekly crop progress report, down 3 percentage points from a week ago and below the average of estimates in a Reuters poll.

Eleven analysts surveyed by Reuters on average had expected corn ratings to slip by a point to 69% good-to-excellent as of June 26, with a range of estimates from 67% to 70%.

The USDA also lowered its U.S. soybean crop rating by 3 percentage points to 65% good to excellent. Analysts on average expected the USDA to hold its soybean rating steady at 68% good to excellent, with estimates ranging from 66% to 70% good-to-excellent. The USDA said 98% of the soybean crop was planted as of Sunday, in line with expectations.

The national corn and soybean ratings fell by more than expected as hot and dry weather stressed crops in the eastern Midwest and mid-South states. The share of corn in good-to-excellent condition dropped by 11 percentage points in Indiana and by 9 points in Ohio, while weekly soybean ratings fell by 9 points in Indiana, 24 points in Kentucky and 14 points in Tennessee.

The USDA rated 59% of the U.S. spring wheat crop as good to excellent, unchanged from a week ago and short of the average analyst estimate of 60%.

The U.S. harvest of winter wheat was 41% complete, up from 25% by June 19 and 1 point above the average analyst view. Winter wheat condition ratings held steady at 30% good to excellent, below the average analyst estimate of 31%.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

USDA this week

USDA 5-yr. avg.

Corn condition*

69

67-70

70

67

NA

Soybeans condition*

68

66-70

68

65

NA

Soybeans planted (percent)

98

97-98

94

98

97

Spring wheat condition*

60

57-61

59

59

NA

Winter wheat harvested (percent)

40

35-45

25

41

35

Winter wheat condition*

31

30-32

30

30

NA

*Percent good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen and Karl Plume; Editing by Jan Harvey and Marguerita Choy)

((karl.plume@thomsonreuters.com; +1 313 484 5285; Reuters Messaging: karl.plume.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.