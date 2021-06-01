U.S. corn rated 76% good/excellent; planting 95% complete -USDA
By Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, June 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday rated 76% of the U.S. corn crop as good to excellent in its first condition ratings for the 2021 crop, above the average estimate of 70% in a Reuters analyst poll.
Pre-report trade estimates from 12 analysts surveyed by Reuters ranged from 64% to 78% good to excellent. A year ago, 74% of the corn crop was ranked good to excellent.
In a crop progress report released a day later than normal due to Monday's federal holiday, the USDA said U.S. farmers had planted 95% of their intended corn acres by Sunday, up from 90% a week earlier and ahead of the five-year average of 87%.
The figure fell below the average of analyst estimates in a Reuters poll of 96%.
For soybeans, the USDA said U.S. farmers planted 84% of their intended acreage, below the average estimate in the Reuters poll of 87%. The USDA's figure was up from 75% a week ago and ahead of the five-year average of 67%. The government expects to release soybean condition ratings starting with next week's report.
The USDA rated 48% of the winter wheat crop in good-to-excellent condition, matching trade expectations and marking an improvement from 47% the previous week.
For spring wheat, the USDA rated 43% of the crop as good to excellent, down 2 percentage points from the previous week, while analysts on average had expected no change.
The USDA said spring wheat planting was 97% complete, ahead of the five-year average of 93% but just behind the average analyst estimate of 98%.
All figures in percent:
Category
Analyst average
Analyst range
USDA last week
USDA this week
Corn planted
96
95-97
90
95
Corn condition*
70
64-78
NA
76
Soybeans planted
87
85-89
75
84
Spring wheat planted
98
97-98
94
97
Spring wheat condition*
45
42-47
45
43
Winter wheat condition*
48
46-49
47
48
*Percent good/excellent
(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Peter Cooney)
((Julie.ingwersen@thomsonreuters.com; 1-313-484-5283; Reuters Messaging: julie.ingwersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.