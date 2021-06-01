U.S. corn rated 76% good/excellent; planting 95% complete -USDA

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, June 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday rated 76% of the U.S. corn crop as good to excellent in its first condition ratings for the 2021 crop, above the average estimate of 70% in a Reuters analyst poll.

Pre-report trade estimates from 12 analysts surveyed by Reuters ranged from 64% to 78% good to excellent. A year ago, 74% of the corn crop was ranked good to excellent.

In a crop progress report released a day later than normal due to Monday's federal holiday, the USDA said U.S. farmers had planted 95% of their intended corn acres by Sunday, up from 90% a week earlier and ahead of the five-year average of 87%.

The figure fell below the average of analyst estimates in a Reuters poll of 96%.

For soybeans, the USDA said U.S. farmers planted 84% of their intended acreage, below the average estimate in the Reuters poll of 87%. The USDA's figure was up from 75% a week ago and ahead of the five-year average of 67%. The government expects to release soybean condition ratings starting with next week's report.

The USDA rated 48% of the winter wheat crop in good-to-excellent condition, matching trade expectations and marking an improvement from 47% the previous week.

For spring wheat, the USDA rated 43% of the crop as good to excellent, down 2 percentage points from the previous week, while analysts on average had expected no change.

The USDA said spring wheat planting was 97% complete, ahead of the five-year average of 93% but just behind the average analyst estimate of 98%.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

USDA this week

Corn planted

96

95-97

90

95

Corn condition*

70

64-78

NA

76

Soybeans planted

87

85-89

75

84

Spring wheat planted

98

97-98

94

97

Spring wheat condition*

45

42-47

45

43

Winter wheat condition*

48

46-49

47

48

*Percent good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Peter Cooney)

((Julie.ingwersen@thomsonreuters.com; 1-313-484-5283; Reuters Messaging: julie.ingwersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

