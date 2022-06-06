U.S. corn rated 73% good/excellent, planting 94% complete -USDA

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, June 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday rated 73% of the U.S. corn crop as good to excellent in its first condition ratings for the 2022 crop, above the average estimate of 68% in a Reuters analyst poll.

Pre-report trade estimates from 11 analysts surveyed by Reuters ranged from 60% to 76% good to excellent. A year ago, 72% of the corn crop was ranked good to excellent.

In a weekly crop progress report, the USDA said U.S. farmers had planted 94% of their intended corn acres by Sunday, up from 86% a week earlier and ahead of the five-year average of 92%, despite a slow start following a cold, wet spring in much of the Midwest.

For soybeans, the USDA said U.S. farmers had planted 78% of their intended acreage, below the average estimate in the Reuters poll of 80%. The USDA's figure was up from 66% a week ago, but just behind the five-year average of 79%. The government expects to release soybean condition ratings starting with next week's report.

Spring wheat planting was 82% complete, the USDA said, lagging the average analyst estimate of 86% and well behind the five-year average of 97%. The slow progress follows wet conditions in the northern Plains production belt, particularly North Dakota, the top U.S. spring wheat producer.

The U.S. harvest of winter wheat is under way. The USDA said 5% of the crop had been cut by Sunday, behind the average analyst estimate of 6% and the five-year average, also 6%. The government rated 30% of the crop as good to excellent, up from 29% the previous week, matching the average analyst estimate.

Approximately 54% of the winter wheat crop was in an area experiencing drought as of May 31, the USDA reported last week, but that figure was down from 58% the previous week and down from 69% as of May 3.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

USDA this week

USDA 5-yr avg.

Corn planted (percent)

93

90-95

86

94

92

Corn condition*

68

60-76

NA

73

NA

Soybeans planted (percent)

80

77-85

66

78

79

Spring wheat planted (percent)

86

81-90

73

82

97

Winter wheat harvested (percent)

6

2-15

NA

5

6

Winter wheat condition*

30

28-33

29

30

NA

*Percent good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; editing by Richard Pullin)

((Julie.ingwersen@thomsonreuters.com; 1-313-484-5283; Reuters Messaging: julie.ingwersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

