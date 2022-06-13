U.S. corn rated 72% good-excellent, soybeans 70% -USDA

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, June 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture rated 72% of the U.S. corn crop in good to excellent condition in its weekly crop progress report, down 1 percentage point from a week ago and below the average of estimates in a Reuters poll.

Eleven analysts surveyed by Reuters on average had expected corn ratings to remain unchanged at 73% good-to-excellent.

In a report released on Monday, the USDA rated 70% of the soybean crop as good to excellent in its first 2022 condition ratings for the oilseed, in line with trade expectations.

"Pockets of heavy rain and isolated severe hail have led farmers in some areas of the state to replant damaged crops," Mike Naig, Iowa's state agriculture secretary, said in a statement. "A heat wave this week will dry out wet fields and may exacerbate pockets of dryness," Naig said. Iowa is the top U.S. corn producer and the No. 2 soybean state.

U.S. farmers had planted 97% of their intended acres for corn and 88% of their soybean acres by Sunday, the government said, matching the respective five-year average for each crop. But both figures fell below average analyst estimates.

In its first 2022 condition ratings for spring wheat, the USDA rated 54% of the crop as good to excellent, near the low end of trade expectations ranging from 50% to 77%. The figure topped the year-ago rating of 37% good-to-excellent, when the northern Plains crop belt was gripped by drought. However, good-to-excellent ratings for spring wheat at this time of year topped 80% in both 2020 and 2019.

Spring wheat planting was 94% complete by Sunday, the USDA said, ahead of trade expectations but behind the five-year average of 99%, reflecting weather delays in the northern Plains.

Meanwhile, the U.S. harvest of winter wheat is under way. The USDA said the crop was 10% harvested, up from 5% the previous week, but behind the average analyst estimate of 14% and the five-year average of 12%.

The USDA rated 31% of the winter wheat crop as good to excellent, up from 30% a week ago and in line with trade expectations.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

USDA this week

USDA 5-yr. avg.

Corn condition*

73

71-75

73

72

NA

Corn planted (percent)

98

97-98

94

97

97

Soybeans condition*

70

65-72

NA

70

NA

Soybeans planted (percent)

90

88-91

78

88

88

Spring wheat condition*

63

50-77

NA

54

NA

Spring wheat planted (percent)

91

87-94

82

94

99

Winter wheat harvested (percent)

14

10-21

5

10

12

Winter wheat condition*

31

30-33

30

31

NA

*Percent good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by David Gregorio and Richard Pullin)

