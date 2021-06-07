U.S. corn rated 72% good-excellent, soybeans 67% -USDA

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, June 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture rated 72% of the U.S. corn crop in good to excellent condition in its weekly crop progress report, down 4 percentage points from a week ago and below the average of estimates in a Reuters poll.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average had expected corn ratings to decline by 2 percentage points, to 74% good-to-excellent.

In a report released on Monday, the USDA rated 67% of the soybean crop as good to excellent in its first 2021 condition ratings for the oilseed, below the average analyst expectation of 70%.

The USDA said U.S. farmers had planted 90% of their intended soybean acreage by Sunday, lagging the average estimate of 92% in the Reuters poll but ahead of the five-year average of 79%.

Corn planting is virtually complete, having reached 95% by May 30.

The U.S. winter wheat harvest is under way. The USDA said 2% of the crop had been cut by Sunday, behind the average analyst estimate of 5% and the five-year average of 7%. The government rated 50% of the crop as good to excellent, up from 48% the previous week, while analysts on average had expected no change.

Spring wheat ratings fell more than most analysts expected following a spell of scorching temperatures in the northern U.S. Plains. The USDA rated 38% of the spring wheat crop as good to excellent, down from 43% the previous week and below the average analyst estimate of 40%.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

USDA this week

Corn condition*

74

72-75

76

72

Soybeans condition*

70

64-75

NA

67

Soybeans planted

92

90-93

84

90

Winter wheat harvested

5

2-15

NA

2

Winter wheat condition*

48

46-49

48

50

Spring wheat condition*

40

35-42

43

38

*Percent good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by David Gregorio)

((Julie.ingwersen@thomsonreuters.com; 1-313-484-5283; Reuters Messaging: julie.ingwersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.