Stocks

U.S. corn rated 72% good-excellent, soybeans 67% -USDA

Contributor
Julie Ingwersen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL ACKER

The U.S. Department of Agriculture rated 72% of the U.S. corn crop in good to excellent condition in its weekly crop progress report, down 4 percentage points from a week ago and below the average of estimates in a Reuters poll.

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, June 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture rated 72% of the U.S. corn crop in good to excellent condition in its weekly crop progress report, down 4 percentage points from a week ago and below the average of estimates in a Reuters poll.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average had expected corn ratings to decline by 2 percentage points, to 74% good-to-excellent.

In a report released on Monday, the USDA rated 67% of the soybean crop as good to excellent in its first 2021 condition ratings for the oilseed, below the average analyst expectation of 70%.

The USDA said U.S. farmers had planted 90% of their intended soybean acreage by Sunday, lagging the average estimate of 92% in the Reuters poll but ahead of the five-year average of 79%.

Corn planting is virtually complete, having reached 95% by May 30.

The U.S. winter wheat harvest is under way. The USDA said 2% of the crop had been cut by Sunday, behind the average analyst estimate of 5% and the five-year average of 7%. The government rated 50% of the crop as good to excellent, up from 48% the previous week, while analysts on average had expected no change.

Spring wheat ratings fell more than most analysts expected following a spell of scorching temperatures in the northern U.S. Plains. The USDA rated 38% of the spring wheat crop as good to excellent, down from 43% the previous week and below the average analyst estimate of 40%.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

USDA this week

Corn condition*

74

72-75

76

72

Soybeans condition*

70

64-75

NA

67

Soybeans planted

92

90-93

84

90

Winter wheat harvested

5

2-15

NA

2

Winter wheat condition*

48

46-49

48

50

Spring wheat condition*

40

35-42

43

38

*Percent good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by David Gregorio)

((Julie.ingwersen@thomsonreuters.com; 1-313-484-5283; Reuters Messaging: julie.ingwersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Stocks Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular