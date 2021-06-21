U.S. corn rated 65% good/excellent, soybeans 60% -USDA
By Karl Plume
CHICAGO, June 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) slightly lowered its U.S. corn and soybean crop ratings in its weekly crop progress report on Mondaybut slashed its spring wheat crop rating, after a week of hot and dry weather in the U.S. Midwest and Plains.
The U.S. corn crop was rated to be 65% in good-to-excellent shape as of Sunday, down 3 percentage points from a week earlier and a point lower than the average estimate in a Reuters survey of 11 analysts ahead of the report.
Soybeans were rated 60% good to excellent, in line with analyst expectations but down 2 points from a week earlier. The USDA also said the U.S. soybean crop was 97% planted, on par with trade expectations.
Crop ratings for spring wheat, grown in the drought-hit northern U.S. Plains, declined sharply in the past week, ahead of weekend storms that offered some relief. The USDA said just 27% of the crop was in good-to-excellent shape, a 10-point drop that was well below expectations.
The U.S. winter wheat harvest was 17% complete as of Sunday, with 49% of the crop rated good to excellent, the USDA said.
All figures in percent:
Category
Analyst average
Analyst range
USDA last week
USDA this week
Corn condition*
66
64-67
68
65
Soybeans condition*
60
58-61
62
60
Soybeans planted
97
94-99
94
97
Winter wheat harvested
16
12-25
4
17
Winter wheat condition*
48
46-51
48
49
Spring wheat condition*
35
33-36
37
27
*Percent good/excellent
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Peter Cooney)
