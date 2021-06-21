U.S. corn rated 65% good/excellent, soybeans 60% -USDA

By Karl Plume

CHICAGO, June 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) slightly lowered its U.S. corn and soybean crop ratings in its weekly crop progress report on Mondaybut slashed its spring wheat crop rating, after a week of hot and dry weather in the U.S. Midwest and Plains.

The U.S. corn crop was rated to be 65% in good-to-excellent shape as of Sunday, down 3 percentage points from a week earlier and a point lower than the average estimate in a Reuters survey of 11 analysts ahead of the report.

Soybeans were rated 60% good to excellent, in line with analyst expectations but down 2 points from a week earlier. The USDA also said the U.S. soybean crop was 97% planted, on par with trade expectations.

Crop ratings for spring wheat, grown in the drought-hit northern U.S. Plains, declined sharply in the past week, ahead of weekend storms that offered some relief. The USDA said just 27% of the crop was in good-to-excellent shape, a 10-point drop that was well below expectations.

The U.S. winter wheat harvest was 17% complete as of Sunday, with 49% of the crop rated good to excellent, the USDA said.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

USDA this week

Corn condition*

66

64-67

68

65

Soybeans condition*

60

58-61

62

60

Soybeans planted

97

94-99

94

97

Winter wheat harvested

16

12-25

4

17

Winter wheat condition*

48

46-51

48

49

Spring wheat condition*

35

33-36

37

27

*Percent good/excellent

(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Peter Cooney)

