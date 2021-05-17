U.S. corn planting 80% complete, soybeans 61% -USDA
CHICAGO, May 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said U.S. farmers had planted 80% of their intended corn acres as of Sunday, short of the average estimate in a Reuters analyst poll.
In the weekly report released on Monday, the USDA said corn planting progress was up from 67% a week earlier and the five-year average of 68%.
Pre-report trade estimates from 10 analysts polled by Reuters ranged from 79% to 88%.
Soybean planting was 61% complete as of Sunday, ahead of the average analyst estimate of 60% and well above the five-year average of 37% planted.
The USDA rated 48% of the winter wheat crop in good-to-excellent condition, down 1 percentage point from the previous week. Analysts polled by Reuters, on average, expected the winter crop condition to improve by 1 percentage point.
For spring wheat, the USDA said the crop was 85% planted, below the average trade estimate but ahead of the five-year average of 71%. All figures in percent:
Category
Analyst average
Analyst range
USDA last week
USDA this week
Corn planted (percent)
84
79-88
67
80
Soybeans planted (percent)
60
57-64
42
61
Spring wheat planted (percent)
86
83-88
70
85
Winter wheat conditions*
50
48-51
49
48
*Percent good/excellent
(Reporting by Mark Weinraub and Karl Plume; Editing by Paul Simao and Peter Cooney)
