U.S. corn planting 80% complete, soybeans 61% -USDA

Mark Weinraub Reuters
Karl Plume Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL ACKER

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said U.S. farmers had planted 80% of their intended corn acres as of Sunday, short of the average estimate in a Reuters analyst poll.

CHICAGO, May 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said U.S. farmers had planted 80% of their intended corn acres as of Sunday, short of the average estimate in a Reuters analyst poll.

In the weekly report released on Monday, the USDA said corn planting progress was up from 67% a week earlier and the five-year average of 68%.

Pre-report trade estimates from 10 analysts polled by Reuters ranged from 79% to 88%.

Soybean planting was 61% complete as of Sunday, ahead of the average analyst estimate of 60% and well above the five-year average of 37% planted.

The USDA rated 48% of the winter wheat crop in good-to-excellent condition, down 1 percentage point from the previous week. Analysts polled by Reuters, on average, expected the winter crop condition to improve by 1 percentage point.

For spring wheat, the USDA said the crop was 85% planted, below the average trade estimate but ahead of the five-year average of 71%. All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

USDA this week

Corn planted (percent)

84

79-88

67

80

Soybeans planted (percent)

60

57-64

42

61

Spring wheat planted (percent)

86

83-88

70

85

Winter wheat conditions*

50

48-51

49

48

*Percent good/excellent

(Reporting by Mark Weinraub and Karl Plume; Editing by Paul Simao and Peter Cooney)

