U.S. corn planting 8% complete, soybeans 3% -USDA
CHICAGO, April 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture said U.S. farmers were able to plant 8%of their intended corn acres as of Sunday, within the range of analyst estimates in a Reuters poll.
In a report released on Monday, the USDA said corn planting progress was up from 4% a week earlier and even with the five-year average.
Pre-report trade estimates from 11 analysts surveyed by Reuters for the week ended April 18 ranged from 7% to 12%.
Soybean planting was 3% complete by Sunday, the agency said, compared with a five-year average of 2% and even with the average analyst estimate.
The USDA also said that U.S. farmers planted 19% of their intended spring wheat acreage by Sunday, within the range of spring wheat estimates in the Reuters poll and ahead of the five-year average of 12%.
The USDA rated 53% of the winter wheat crop in good-to-excellent condition, unchanged from the previous week. Analysts on average had expected a decline of one percentage point.
All figures in percent:
Category
Analyst average
Analyst range
USDA last week
USDA this week
Corn planted (percent)
9
7-12
4
8
Soybeans planted (percent)
3
2-4
NA
3
Spring wheat planted (percent)
17
14-21
11
19
Winter wheat conditions*
52
48-55
53
53
*Percent good/excellent
(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen and Christopher Walljasper; Editing by David Gregorio)
