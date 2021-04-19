Stocks

U.S. corn planting 8% complete, soybeans 3% -USDA

Credit: REUTERS/BING GUAN

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said U.S. farmers were able to plant 8% of their intended corn acres as of Sunday, within the range of analyst estimates in a Reuters poll.

In a report released on Monday, the USDA said corn planting progress was up from 4% a week earlier and even with the five-year average.

Pre-report trade estimates from 11 analysts surveyed by Reuters for the week ended April 18 ranged from 7% to 12%.

Soybean planting was 3% complete by Sunday, the agency said, compared with a five-year average of 2% and even with the average analyst estimate.

The USDA also said that U.S. farmers planted 19% of their intended spring wheat acreage by Sunday, within the range of spring wheat estimates in the Reuters poll and ahead of the five-year average of 12%.

The USDA rated 53% of the winter wheat crop in good-to-excellent condition, unchanged from the previous week. Analysts on average had expected a decline of one percentage point.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

USDA this week

Corn planted (percent)

9

7-12

4

8

Soybeans planted (percent)

3

2-4

NA

3

Spring wheat planted (percent)

17

14-21

11

19

Winter wheat conditions*

52

48-55

53

53

*Percent good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen and Christopher Walljasper; Editing by David Gregorio)

